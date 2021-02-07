Social media activist, Segun Awosanya, better known as Segalink, has explained why he supported the reopening of the Lekki tollgate plaza.

Awosanya is a member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate in October 2020.

Following the shooting incident, the panel after its inauguration stopped operators of the tollgate, Lekki Concession Company (LCC) from operating the tollgate.

Meanwhile, the LCC through its counsel has been praying the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims since December 2020.

But the panel turned down the prayer on the ground that forensic experts have been paid by the state government to examine the tollgate with respect to the shooting incident.

However, during its sitting on Saturday, February 6, 2021, the panel granted LCC’s request and controversially approved the reopening of the tollgate. But four out of nine members of the panel opposed the approval.

Awosanya was among the five members of the panel, who supported the reopening of the tollgate.

Explaining why he favoured the reopening, Awosanya in a series of tweets said he has no personal interest in the case.

He said everyone is entitled to fairness, equity and presumption of innocence including the LCC until proven guilty.

He added that reopening of the tollgate did not nullify the cases before the panel, neither did it stop the investigation into the shooting incident that happened at the place.

He tweeted, “I’m not the enemy, by the time you figure that out it may be too late already. Society may have frustrated any rationality in doing good or taking responsibility for the sake of the collective. We’re our own problems & we’ve refused to take responsibility but point fingers.

“It is futile making logical sense when emotions are running wild. Where in the world do you deploy sentiments and injustice to obtain justice? Is the panel an opinion panel or a judicial panel? Have you taken out time to read the ruling? Did this nullify the cases? Is this the end?

“How many scientists do you find staying perpetually by the microscope without leaving to work on his findings? Recall that people work in the establishment too? We all use that road. Imagine locking the whole road under claims of an ongoing investigation without the need to visit.

“There are always other routes to ensure justice without becoming the demons we fight. We need not make life harder for others just to prove a point. Everyone is entitled to fairness, equity and presumption of innocence until proven guilty. An investigation is done, cases are ongoing.

“Imagine shutting down police and Army in the name of an ongoing investigation. This to me is not in the spirit of justice. Read the ruling and if it errs on the ground of Law, Justice, and Equity then we can look into that. Thus, far there’s no such claim.

“Who will you call when armed robbers strike after shutting down those instituted to curb this due to claims of investigation, especially when it can work concurrently with their operation? Think deeply about those misleading you to think you have been betrayed. You’re being used.

“Think for a bit if we agreed with the obviously biased group seeking to use the panel to settle an old score with LCC, you don’t think LCC will appeal such decision and still take back their property having established that we no longer have anything to do there?

“Where does that leave the cases of an alleged victim before the panel? Do you ever think any institution of state will ever appear or honor the summons of a tainted panel? Think while it is still legal. Justice must be fair to all. I have no personal interest in this.”

Awosanya's position on the reopening of the tollgate has, however, got Nigerians talking on social media as many agreed with him while others criticised him calling him a traitor.