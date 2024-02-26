ADVERTISEMENT
See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices

News Agency Of Nigeria

CJN also warned new justices to shun questionable acts capable of dragging the Apex Court in the mud.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

Ariwoola who said this on Monday at the swearing-in of the newly appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court, also warned them to shun questionable acts capable of dragging the Apex Court in the mud.

He said their elevation to the Supreme Court bench is in recognition of their astuteness and evident passion for hard work, which is the hallmark of judicial excellence.

“See yourselves as the representatives of God on earth, because as any judgement given at this level can only be upturned in heaven”.

He urged them to put in their best as seasoned judicial officers transiting from the Court of Appeal and had established remarkable acquaintances with judicial oaths and roles guiding the conduct of judicial officers.

“Your moral uprightness, integrity and respect for the constitution and other extant laws in operation, must be unwavering and unassailable”.

The justices are; Justice Haruna Tsammani (Northeast), who chaired the Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-east); and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-east).

Others are; Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Justice Stephen Adah (North-Central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South-West), Justice Jamilu Tukur (Northwest), Justice Abubakar Umar (Northwest) and Justice Mohammed Idris (North-Central).

NAN reports that on October 22, 2023, the number of Nigeria’s justices dropped to 10.

Within the space of three years, the number of judges on the court’s bench plummeted from 20 to 14 in June 2022, when then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, abruptly resigned.

Since then, the number has further spiralled down to 10, as Musa Dattijo Muhammad, who joined the bench of the Supreme Court over a decade ago, retires on 27 October.

NAN reports that on December 21, 2023, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the justice's confirmation after they were cleared through a voice vote by the senators at the plenary. With the confirmation, the Supreme Court has now reached its full complement of 21 justices as mandated by law.

