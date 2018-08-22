One Twitter user said her father told her that Buhari has gone to collect fresh blood from London.
The Presidency then issues a statement saying that the President walked 800m, adding that it is a sign that he is fit to run for second term.
Trust Nigerians on Twitter. They immediately reacted to the statement and most of them are very funny.
Some even went as far as calculating the speed at which Buhari walked.
The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, in his reaction, said Buhari’s 800 meter walk in Daura does not put food on the tables of hungry Nigerians.