You need to see the funny memes on Twitter about Buhari’s 800m walk

You need to read the funny comments on Twitter about President's 800m walk

One Twitter user said her father told her that Buhari has gone to collect fresh blood from London.

  Published:
You need to read the funny comments on Twitter about President Buhari's 800m walk

Buhari walking after the Eid prayers

(Daily Nigerian)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, while coming back from Eid prayers in Daura, Katsina state, decided to take a walk.

The Presidency then issues a statement saying that the President walked 800m, adding that it is a sign that he is fit to run for second term.

Trust Nigerians on Twitter. They immediately reacted to the statement and most of them are very funny.

One Twitter user said that her father told her that the President has gone to collect fresh blood from London.

Some even went as far as calculating the speed at which Buhari walked.

See the reactions from Twitter below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, in his reaction,  said Buhari’s 800 meter walk in Daura does not put food on the tables of hungry Nigerians.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

