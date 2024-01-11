ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

Bayo Wahab

When they are sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as stipulated in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

Recommended articles

In December 2023, President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate to confirm the newly promoted judges.

The judges were shortlisted from 22 Court of Appeal Justices screened by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Currently, the Supreme Court has 10 Justices as opposed to the 21 constitutionally recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of judges was reduced to 10 last year after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Dattijo from Niger State, (North-central), in October.

The justices to be sworn in are.

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR (North Central)

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah (North Central)

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris (North Central)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (North-East)

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur (North-West)

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (North-West)

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa (South-East)

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme (South-East)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya (South-East)

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein (South-South)

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru (South-West)

When they are sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as stipulated in the Constitution.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly