See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

In December 2023, President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate to confirm the newly promoted judges.

The judges were shortlisted from 22 Court of Appeal Justices screened by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Currently, the Supreme Court has 10 Justices as opposed to the 21 constitutionally recommended.

The number of judges was reduced to 10 last year after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Dattijo from Niger State, (North-central), in October.

The justices to be sworn in are.

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR (North Central)

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah (North Central)

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris (North Central)

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (North-East)

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur (North-West)

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (North-West)

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa (South-East)

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme (South-East)

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya (South-East)

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein (South-South)

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru (South-West)