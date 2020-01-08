At least three officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) were gunned down on Monday, January 6, 2020, during a gunfire exchange between the officers and Boko Haram insurgents.

The officers were said to have confronted the terrorists at at Kundori village in Konduga local government area of Borno.

Muhammed Ibrahim, commander of SARS in Borno, while mourning the officers described them as “great fighters who have made the squad and the Nigeria police command proud in previous encounters,” TheCable reports.

The officers are identified as : Abdul Adam, a police sergeant; Gabriel Amos, also a sergeant; and Kenneth Amos, an inspector.

Below are the pictures of the deceased officer.

Late Inspector. Kenneth Jonathan also among the SARS officer killed by terrorists. (TheCable)