Ugwuanyi disclosed this on Wednesday during the South East Region Security Summit in Enugu facilitated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu.

The governor said that the summit could not have come at a better time than when the country was faced with serious security breaches.

He said that the governors of the region would not rest until the zone was free from pockets of insecurity.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration had done much to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

He said that the security architecture of the state had been strengthened through the formation of neighborhood watch groups and forest guards.

The governor said that all the security formations in the state, including military and paramilitary had been empowered in one way or another for greater efficiency.

Ugwuanyi said that securing the zone was significant to the economic development of the area.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia, Mr Uchenna Obigwe has commended the governors of the region for acceding to the convergence of the summit.

Obigwe, who is one of the delegates to the summit, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that such summit was necessary as security was everyone’s business.

He however, said that security agencies needed to purge itself of bad elements who constituted a challenge to the security architecture of the country.

ALSO READ: Buratai: 'Boko Haram is in Lagos'

The labour leader said that the meeting was a clear testament that all was not well with the country regarding the security of lives and property.

Obigwe said that it had become expedient to revisit the issue of state police as the goal was also to provide security for Nigerians.

NAN reports that the security summit was preceded by a closed door meeting that lasted for more than four hours between the IGP and governors of the region.

In attendance in the meeting were governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and the deputy governor of Imo.

Also in attendance was the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mr Abdulrahaman Ahmad.