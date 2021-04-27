Security situation in Yobe calls for quick reassessment – Gov Buni

“We thanked God for the relative peace we now enjoy in most parts of the state.

“However, the sad events in Geidam calls for quick response and reassessment of the security situation in our respective communities and the state generally,” he said.

The governor condemned the recent Boko Haram attack on Geidam town.

He described the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks on Geidam in which some lives were lost with men, women, children, young and old forced out of their homes as sad.

Buni said the displacement of the victims in this holy month of Ramadan, was condemnable, crude and grossly inhumane.

He said that the meeting concentrated on strategic engagement of critical stakeholders to discuss issues of security as they affected individual communities and the state at large.

He noted that special a security plan was mapped out to fight insurgency in Geidam because of its geographical location, sitting close to the Lake Chad basin.

Buni also noted that Geidam was bordering Niger Republic and Damasak in Borno, one of the areas heavily infiltrated by Boko Haram insurgents.

“I am pleased to state that far reaching decisions were made at the meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff especially, on reinforcement of personnel and improved strategy to effectively combat the attacks,” he said.

The governor enjoined the people to volunteer credible and timely information to the security agencies to enhance proactive actions being taken in curbing the menace of the terrorists.

“We must expose every bad egg in our communities even if they are our relations, including our biological children.