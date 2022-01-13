RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A joint team of policemen and troops od Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, have rescued the three students of Students of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, from their abductors.

Plateau State Polytechnic main gate.
ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command announced this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Wednesday night invaded Ban, a community around the Main campus of the institution in Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau and kidnapped three students.

But the PPRO said that the students were rescued at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“A team of Police and OPSH personnel deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban village around the Main campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic, have rescued them.

“They were rescued today at about 2:30 p.m. unhurt, and are presently with the Police,” he said.

Ogaba said that effort is still on to arrest other members of the criminal gang.

