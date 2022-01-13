Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Wednesday night invaded Ban, a community around the Main campus of the institution in Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau and kidnapped three students.

But the PPRO said that the students were rescued at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“A team of Police and OPSH personnel deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban village around the Main campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic, have rescued them.

“They were rescued today at about 2:30 p.m. unhurt, and are presently with the Police,” he said.