The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, gave the ruling against Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The court directed the immediate swearing in of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Chief Hope Uzodinma as winner of the seat.

The verdict was met with mixed reactions from people of the state after Ihedioha’s initial victories at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court respectively.

Hope Uzodinma

According to NAN, who observed some motorists parked by the roadsides in groups discussing in low tones following the development.

One Mr Julius Nmerenini, a motorist, said that the verdict was ”most shocking development thus far in 2020."

” I never knew it is possible for a candidate who came fourth in an election to eventually clinch power”.

There was free human and vehicular movements as security agents can be seen on some major streets of Owerri and environs.