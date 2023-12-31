ADVERTISEMENT
Security operatives rescue 21 kidnap victims in Kogi, 48 hours after abduction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello, who commended the security operatives for their rapid and effective response, emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security within Kogi.

Gov Yahaya Bello, who lauded the efforts of the security operatives, reiterated zero tolerance for criminal activities in the state.

A statement by the governor’s Media Aide, Onogwu Muhammed, said a joint team of security operatives, comprising the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence and local vigilantes affected the rescue.

The victims, predominantly travellers, had been whisked away to an unknown destination within the dense forest around the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

But Bello, upon receiving a report of the distressing incident, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate action to free the captives and arrest the perpetrators of this reprehensible act.

“This directive underscored Gov. Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.

“The determined efforts of the combined security forces yielded results within 48 hours, leading to the successful release of the 21 captives.

“Furthermore, the operation led to the apprehension of some of the kidnappers while those still at large are being trailed,” the statement said.

“This administration is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its relentless pursuit of keeping Kogi as one of the safest states in the country.

“He seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning to those with nefarious intentions and warned criminals against migrating to Kogi for illicit activities.

“This is because Kogi is a no-go area for all forms of criminalities, therefore this administration will spare no effort in safeguarding the peace and security of the state.

“The successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the coordinated and decisive efforts of the security apparatus in Kogi State under the guidance of Gov Bello, ” it stated.

It added that the unwavering commitment to the safety of citizens, coupled with a resolute stance against criminal elements, reflected the dedication of the administration to creating an environment where residents could live without fear.

