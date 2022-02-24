RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sowore was reportedly arrested after stepping out of a court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja
Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Activist and convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has allegedly been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

This was revealed in a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of African Action Congress (AAC), Femi Adeyeye.

Recall that Sowore flew the party's flag as its presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

According to Adeyeye, Sowore was arrested "just after stepping out of the Court where the Chairman, party leaders and members had converged to witness the party’s case against Independent National Electoral Commission and usurpers,” reported Punch.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters (an online news platform), had filed a suit challenging the decision of the Federal High Court to recognise Leonard Nzenwa as the acting Chairman of the AAC.

The statement also quoted Adeyeye as saying that Sowore was whisked off to the former Special Anti Robbery Squad, notoriously referred to as “Abattoir”, adding that the officers refused to provide any justification for the arrest.

“As at the time of releasing this statement that he is currently at the dreaded SARS unit called ‘Abattoir’ and men from that station were the ones who carried out the arrest.

“We are monitoring these events and we can assure all members that these recurring illegalities and attacks won’t be allowed to stand. Specific reason(s) for his arrest remain sketchy at this time,” he concluded.

In September of last year, the activist came out to announce the death of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore, who, according to him, was killed "by suspected herdsmen operating as kidnappers."

The younger Sowore was on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he was studying Pharmacy.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Nigerian students in Ukraine write Buhari, beg for evacuation amid Russian attacks

Nigerian students in Ukraine write Buhari, beg for evacuation amid Russian attacks

I am looking forward to become a former President - Buhari

I am looking forward to become a former President - Buhari

NECO releases 2021 SSCE results for external candidates; here's how to check

NECO releases 2021 SSCE results for external candidates; here's how to check

Russian invasion: NATO says no plan to send troops into Ukraine

Russian invasion: NATO says no plan to send troops into Ukraine

EFCC urges Nigerians to collaborate with anti-corruption agencies

EFCC urges Nigerians to collaborate with anti-corruption agencies

YABATECH confirms 9,000 candidates for Post-UTME, announces schedule

YABATECH confirms 9,000 candidates for Post-UTME, announces schedule

Reps to collaborate with Air Peace, Ministry to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Ukraine

Reps to collaborate with Air Peace, Ministry to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Ukraine

1.7m patients access HIV/AIDS treatments in South East in 2021 – Agency

1.7m patients access HIV/AIDS treatments in South East in 2021 – Agency

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs