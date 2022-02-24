Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

This was revealed in a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of African Action Congress (AAC), Femi Adeyeye.

Recall that Sowore flew the party's flag as its presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

According to Adeyeye, Sowore was arrested "just after stepping out of the Court where the Chairman, party leaders and members had converged to witness the party’s case against Independent National Electoral Commission and usurpers,” reported Punch.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters (an online news platform), had filed a suit challenging the decision of the Federal High Court to recognise Leonard Nzenwa as the acting Chairman of the AAC.

The statement also quoted Adeyeye as saying that Sowore was whisked off to the former Special Anti Robbery Squad, notoriously referred to as “Abattoir”, adding that the officers refused to provide any justification for the arrest.

“As at the time of releasing this statement that he is currently at the dreaded SARS unit called ‘Abattoir’ and men from that station were the ones who carried out the arrest.

“We are monitoring these events and we can assure all members that these recurring illegalities and attacks won’t be allowed to stand. Specific reason(s) for his arrest remain sketchy at this time,” he concluded.

In September of last year, the activist came out to announce the death of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore, who, according to him, was killed "by suspected herdsmen operating as kidnappers."