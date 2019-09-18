A team of Nigerian police officers and soldiers have reportedly barricaded the Lagos office of online media platform, Sahara Reporters.

The organisation raised alarm early on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 that the operatives attempted to force their way into its Ikoyi office.

"Open the gate! Come outside," operatives said while banging on the gate, according to Sahara Reporters.

The media organisation attributed the action of the operatives to plans to cover the RevolutionNow protests scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Sahara Reporters founder, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on August 3, 2019 for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The former presidential candidate accused the current government of badly managing the affairs of the country and called on Nigerians to reject the wickedness of the establishment.

He has been in DSS custody since his arrest as the agency has accused him of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government.