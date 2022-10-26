RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security: Ondo NSCDC partners Nigerian Navy on coastal area safety

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has partnered the Nigerian Navy to help in the fight against economic saboteurs in the coastal area of the state.

NSCDC (Phenomenal)
NSCDC (Phenomenal)

Mr Olayinka Olatundun, the NSCDC State Commandant, made the call on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Navy Capt. L. A Ajibade, Commanding officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base at Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Stating the purpose of the visit, Olatundun appreciated and commended the support of the Nigerian Navy to NSCDC, especially in the fight against oil theft in the coastal part of the State.

He solicited for the support and collaboration of the Navy in the area of effective protection of the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure, the core mandate of the NSCDC.

“The military has been a very good and dependable partner. We need to collaborate and work together to keep the country safe.

“As the leading agency in the protection of the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure, we cannot but seek the assistance of the military.

“In Ondo state, we need the Navy’s assistance in winning the fight against vandals on our waterways,” he said.

Responding, Navy Capt. Ajibade assured the NSCDC Commandant of the readiness of the Navy to synergize with the corps to keep the water ways safe by sharing intelligence and training of personnel.

“Let me welcome you to Ondo State and also congratulate you on your appointment.

“In line with your mandate, we shall give you maximum support and collaborate to ensure that our waterways are safe using joint operations maximally,” Ajibade assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olatundun officially assumed office as Commandant of NSCDC Ondo State Command two weeks ago.

