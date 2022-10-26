Security: Ondo NSCDC partners Nigerian Navy on coastal area safety

Stating the purpose of the visit, Olatundun appreciated and commended the support of the Nigerian Navy to NSCDC, especially in the fight against oil theft in the coastal part of the State.

He solicited for the support and collaboration of the Navy in the area of effective protection of the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure, the core mandate of the NSCDC.

“The military has been a very good and dependable partner. We need to collaborate and work together to keep the country safe.

“As the leading agency in the protection of the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure, we cannot but seek the assistance of the military.

“In Ondo state, we need the Navy’s assistance in winning the fight against vandals on our waterways,” he said.

Responding, Navy Capt. Ajibade assured the NSCDC Commandant of the readiness of the Navy to synergize with the corps to keep the water ways safe by sharing intelligence and training of personnel.

“Let me welcome you to Ondo State and also congratulate you on your appointment.

“In line with your mandate, we shall give you maximum support and collaborate to ensure that our waterways are safe using joint operations maximally,” Ajibade assured.