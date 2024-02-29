ADVERTISEMENT
Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PRO said the Force has information on the security situation from all its offices.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [LSPC]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [LSPC]

"The security situation is getting better; I don't agree that it is getting worse. It is improving," Adejobi told newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He was in Ibadan for the presentation of award to the overall winner of boxing and archery competitions in the 14th Biennial Nigeria Police Game (BIPOGA 2024).

He said most of the unfortunate incidents of insecurity being circulated on the social media were old stories.

"They are being recycled to make people believe they are new or current incidents. Actually, they are not. You cannot see any conventional media house publishing these stories the way we have them on social media.

"The security situation in Nigeria is not bad. Let us always analyse the situation based on empirical facts and not just on speculation," he said.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Adejobi said that the Nigeria Police Force collates data and has information on the security situation from all its offices.

"We shall tell Nigerians if the security situation is worrisome. We have issued statements to tell Nigerians that most of the kidnapped cases were fake and have given instances and even paraded some suspects for Nigerians to know.

"It is not in all situations that these incidences are real; some people fake and plan kidnappings to get ransom from their families. Let us always differentiate between the real and staged kidnap," he said.

Adejobi said the force was not denying the fact that there are isolated cases of incidences of insecurity, but pointed out that the force had arrested and neutralised many kidnappers.

He said the police and other security agencies in Nigeria would continue to collaborate toward securing the country.

