Security forces kill over 50 bandits in troubled Kaduna

Samson Toromade

Two helicopter gunships assisted ground troops in the assault against the bandits.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at State Security Council meeting [KDSG]
The Kaduna State government says security forces have killed over 50 bandits in a combined ground and air assault.

The operation happened in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari local government area of the state, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

A second helicopter gunship also joined the operations to launch 'precise strikes' at the bandits.

"Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces," Aruwan said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai urged security forces to sustain the momentum and wipe out the bandits.

Tuesday's announcement came a day after the government similarly announced that joint security forces killed 10 bandits in an encounter in Giwa LGA.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,482 people killed and 3,695 kidnapped between January 2020 and June 2021, according to the government's own records.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

