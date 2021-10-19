Security forces kill over 50 bandits in troubled Kaduna

The operation happened in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari local government area of the state, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

A second helicopter gunship also joined the operations to launch 'precise strikes' at the bandits.

"Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces," Aruwan said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai urged security forces to sustain the momentum and wipe out the bandits.

Tuesday's announcement came a day after the government similarly announced that joint security forces killed 10 bandits in an encounter in Giwa LGA.