Security forces kill 10 bandits, rescue 1 hostage in Kaduna

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement the security agents engaged in a gun battle against the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika.

Those that were not killed escaped with gunshot injuries, according to the commissioner.

A hostage, identified as Alhaji Abubakar Usman, was rescued by the agents and was debriefed.

The fleeing bandits left behind several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights, and some charms.

A shed they used to hold hostages was also burnt by security forces.

The government called on Fatika residents to report anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries.