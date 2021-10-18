Joint security forces killed 10 bandits in an encounter in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, the government reported on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Security forces kill 10 bandits, rescue 1 hostage in Kaduna
Those that were not killed escaped with gunshot injuries.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement the security agents engaged in a gun battle against the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika.
Those that were not killed escaped with gunshot injuries, according to the commissioner.
A hostage, identified as Alhaji Abubakar Usman, was rescued by the agents and was debriefed.
The fleeing bandits left behind several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights, and some charms.
A shed they used to hold hostages was also burnt by security forces.
The government called on Fatika residents to report anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries.
Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,482 people killed and 3,695 kidnapped between January 2020 and June 2021, according to the government's own records.
