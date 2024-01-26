Security expert says collaboration is key to tackling insecurity in FCT

Okafor, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, of the Federal Capital Territory Enhanced Security, Crime and Accident Prevention Programme (FCT ESCAP), made the call while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He condemned the insecurity in FCT and suggested an unbridled and result-oriented approach to contain it.

According to him, the collaboration will ensure optimal performance in the fight against all forms of insecurity affecting the country, particularly the federal capital territory and its environs. He stressed that security is everybody’s business, adding that engaging private security initiatives like FCT ESCAP would strengthen the response to security challenges and diffuse security threats.

He expressed the willingness of private security organisations to partner with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in intelligence gathering and networking, towards a more secure FCT.

Okafor, who commended Nigeria’s security agencies and operatives for their rapid responses to terrorism and banditry, stressed that a strong synergy with private security outfits would lead to more results.

He pointed out that some private security outfits have the expertise needed to tackle insecurity in FCT and other parts of the country, adding that private sector participation was key.

“Government cannot do it alone. We need to work together, and we are fully ready and willing to partner with government security agencies to enhance security in our country.

“Like many others, I can provide at least intelligent information through my volunteers and members of my organisations, scattered all over the FCT and environs.

