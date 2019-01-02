Obaseki stated this when the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosun paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Benin on Wednesday.

He said the response centre would be ready in three months.

Obaseki commended the outgone Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, for his cooperation and support in the birth of the new security architecture and Trust Fund in the state.

The Governor said the security trust fund would be managed in a transparent manner and urged citizens of the state to support and contribute to the initiative.

He assured the new commissioner of police of the support of his administration to ensure he succeeded in his responsibility.

Obaseki said the former Commissioner of Police was diligent, resourceful and incorruptible, urging the new commissioner to run a corruption-free command and ensure that the people of the state trusted the force.

Earlier, Odumosun said his mission was to protect lives and property and ensure that the state was safe for all.

Odumosun promised to improve on what he met on ground, saying that he would police the state with international best practices using community policing as a pivot.

“I will publish the names of all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders in the state, to enable the people of the state reach them in emergency situations.

“This will enable us evaluate their response time to crime,’’ he said.