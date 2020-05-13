Mr Emmauel Ikhazobor, Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement, presented the vehicles to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, on Wednesday.

Ikhazobor said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said that the donation was in appreciation of the efforts of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for making the state more secure for people and investments.

Besides, he said that it was in response to the challenges to securing the state as a destination of choice to investors.

Ikhazobor also said that the donation was aimed at further strengthening public-private partnership in the state.

“We are all aware of the fact that security is essential to economic development. It remains one of the major demands of investors.

“We are presenting 35 saloon cars today to strengthen the operations of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

“We commend the government of the state for instituting a Trust Fund with the mandate of utilising donations from corporate bodies and individuals to equip the security agencies operating within the state.

“The donation of operational vehicles today is in continuation of our commitment to the promotion of security in Lagos state.

“As a socially responsible organisation, the security and well-being of our host communities remains utmost in our minds,” he said.

Receiving keys for the cars, Executive Secretary of the Fund, Dr Abdulrazaq Balogun, described the donation as a huge intervention from a private sector organisation.

Balogun said it was aimed at easing critical challenges of logistics and mobility faced by the security personnel in the state.

He expressed the appreciation of the state governor for the gesture and promised that the vehicles would be put to good use.

“The state government is particularly happy that Dangote Group has always been there for the state in the area of maintaining security of lives and investments,’’ he said.

He urged other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture by Dangote Cement in strengthening security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote Cement Plc had earlier donated 25 cars to the Ogun State Trust Fund, to address security challenges in the state.