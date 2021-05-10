Security challenges in Nigeria will soon be over – IGP Baba

Represented by Mr Danmallam Mohammed, the DIG incharge of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Baba said that he would ensure peace returns to all crisis areas in the country.

He explained that he would build stronger synergy with other security agencies in the country to ensure all forms of security challenges in country are surmounted.

“We are working hard to make sure that peace and tranquility is restored to all crisis areas in Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business; we cannot do it alone, so we are doing our best to reach out and ensure inter-agency cooperation with other security agencies especially the military.

“By the special power of God Almighty, and support of Nigerians, we are going to defeat insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and all other forms of insecurity in this country,“ he said.

The IGP further promised to make training one of the key components of his administration, adding that such initiative would ensure proper management of internal security in the country.

He said that the syllabus for the TLCC course was designed to adequately address the basic knowledge required by officers to function optimally in their various posts as tactical commanders.

He added that the course has availed participants the knowledge to play strategic roles in the police force by disseminating the policy direction of the force to the populace.

Baba, who described the EndSARS campaign of 2020 as unfortunate, called on the participants to regularly review their human rights posture as they performed their duties as tactical commanders.

“On the other hand, you must be fast in distinguishing between subversive activities engineered by outlawed organisations and common crimes to enable you apply the necessary force in the defence of your lives and government property.

“I am happy that your course consisted of lessons in community policing and technical aids in policing. The two are the in-thing in modern policing.

“Embrace them and ensure the knowledge trickles down to your subordinates to make your job easier,” he advised the participants.

The IGP thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the police force and promised to work hard to justify all the supports.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College, AIG Don Awunah, said the three-month course had 44 participants, mainly of the rank of the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

He said the course is designed to enhance their capacities in human and material resources management and techniques in the performance of their duties, in line with international best practices.

“Basically, the course is meant to refresh participants’ knowledge on the traditional police duties, prepare them for higher responsibilities in management levels and further expose them to emerging trends in crime and criminalities in the modern era.

“This is with a view of optimising their performance in the discharge of their enormous constitutional duties.

“It is also designed to enable them acquire leadership by design which will further impart on the participants with required skills and competences to effectively manage their subordinates and prepare them for further leadership responsibilities,” he said.

Awunah said as part of the course, participants took part in a three-week joint training code named “Operation Haske Biyu”, with the armed forces and other paramilitary agencies at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna state.