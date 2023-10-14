ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security challenge is INEC's major concern in Kogi governorship poll - Yakubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yakubu advised the Electoral Officers (EOs) in the state to follow the standard template for logistics deployment at Registration Area Centres (RACs)

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

Recommended articles

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, INEC, said this when he visited the Kogi Local Government (LGA) office of the commission, in Kotonkarfe during a visit to the state to monitor mock accreditation in Lokoja on Saturday.

Yakubu said that the commission was working with the security agencies to provide a secure environment for peaceful and credible elections.

“Wherever you go in Nigeria, you are sure to see two government offices. One is INEC. You will see an INEC office in the LGA headed by an electoral officer, an Electoral Officer (EO). You will also see the police office headed by a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for the local government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we are everywhere working together. And I’m happy that we are working together as we prepare for the elections,“ he said.

Yakubu advised the Electoral Officers (EOs) in the state to follow the standard template for logistics deployment at Registration Area Centres (RACs), as well as work with security agencies, for the election to commence in Polling Units (Pus)at 8.30 a.m.

“My advice to you is that you have to use the standard template for this election.

“I am glad to hear that all the non-sensitive materials have been received by your local government. And I’m sure it’s the same story in other local governments as well.

“But it’s not only the receipt of the material that is important. You have to batch them so that they go into the box per polling unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, on election day, as you move to the super RACs or the RAC centres, you will then move to the polling units,” he said.

Yakubu added: “We are giving our word to Nigerians that we must open polling units at 8.30 am on the dot. Therefore, you must activate the RACs. If you don’t activate the RACs we can’t actualise the commencement of the votes at 8.30 am.

“You must activate the RACs with security and I am happy that you are working in partnership with them.”

He commended all the INEC staff and security agencies in the state.

Earlier speaking, Mr Hassan Musa, the Electoral Officer, Kogi Local Government Area (LGA) office, Koton Karfe, said that the preparations for the election were in the advanced stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said that the LG office had already received all the non-sensitive materials for the election and was working with security agencies for a peaceful election.

He said that in the next few weeks, the commission would round the RACs centres in the LG to monitor the preparations.

“We have received virtually all the non-sensitive materials for the election and we have successfully dispatched them to the PUs level and we are good to go. We don’t have any shortfall for now.

“What we are waiting for is sensitive materials. As you know sensitive materials come a few days close to the election. More so we have cordial relationships with security agencies and they are doing their best to address places that have security challenges.

“We have received virtually all the non-sensitive materials and we have successfully dispatched them to PU levels. And we are good to go, sir. We don’t have any shortfall for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we are waiting for is the sensitive materials, which normally come a few days before the elections,” he said

He added: “Also, we are having a very cordial relationship with the security personnel. We are meeting with them, as you can see. We even hold a brief meeting with them every day and they are doing their best to crop down places that have security challenges.

“We have also met with transportation unions, waiting to sign an MoU with them.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yakubu used the opportunity to plant a tree in the premises of the INEC office for peace election, before proceeding to visit some PUs where mock accreditation was held in Lokoja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

No ransom paid to secure release of Nasarawa varsity students, Gov Sule insists

No ransom paid to secure release of Nasarawa varsity students, Gov Sule insists

Google, Kaduna partner to train 5,000 girls on data science

Google, Kaduna partner to train 5,000 girls on data science

Benue gov, Sports minister meet Tinubu

Benue gov, Sports minister meet Tinubu

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

Security challenge is INEC's major concern in Kogi governorship poll - Yakubu

Security challenge is INEC's major concern in Kogi governorship poll - Yakubu

NUC disowns NBTE programme claiming to upgrade HND to BSc status

NUC disowns NBTE programme claiming to upgrade HND to BSc status

Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency in health sector

Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency in health sector

Southeast loses about ₦13bn in transport sector on every sit-at-home day - Kalu

Southeast loses about ₦13bn in transport sector on every sit-at-home day - Kalu

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State