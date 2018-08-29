news

Security has been beefed up at the Murtala Muhammed Airports, Ikeja, ahead of the British Prime Minister, Mrs Theresa May’s visit to Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security agencies including the Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Army are at strategic locations within the precincts of the airport.

Also deployed are officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency to ensure smooth human and vehicular movement.

An official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) told NAN that the facility has been secured with the deployment of the security personnel for May’s arrival.

NAN reports that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State is expected to receive the Prime Minister and her entourage later today at the airport.

May is on a trade mission in an attempt to bolster Britain’s post-Brexit fortunes. This is her first visit to Africa since she became Prime Minister in 2016.

She will be accompanied by a 30-man business delegation as part of her efforts to “deepen and strengthen” partnerships around the world as the UK prepares to leave the European Union (EU) next year.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron had in 2013 visited Africa for Nelson Mandela’s memorial service.