Security: Anambra prays, seeks God’s intervention over insecurity

However, efforts made by NAN to get through to the Chief Imam of the Muslim community in the state were unsuccessful, because of the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

NAN reports that most churches visited in Awka and its environs fixed their prayer time for 4:30 pm as against 11 am directives by the governor.

The clerics of the churches visited, who declined to disclose their names, said that they did not comply with the time directed because the information was not passed on in time.

NAN reports that the cleric said that the message came late, hence the resolve to fix 4.30 pm for the prayers.

NAN, however, reports that some churches within the state capital territory complied with the special prayer session as requested by the state government to enthrone peace and tranquility.

NAN reports that the prayer session was planned to mark the end of the regular Monday Sit-At-Home Order that started in the state on August 9, 2021.

At St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka, the prayer procession, which started at 11 am, was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Awka, the Most Revd Paulinus Ezeokafor.

The service was well attended by both the clergy and the Laity of the Church.

Miss Nwabuife Ndigwe said that the information was announced during their church services on Sunday, April 3, and attributed the high turnout to the early announcement.

Ndigwe said that the people were really worried over the unease of security in all parts of the state and commended the government for the decision.

“Prayer request is apt as God commanded that if my people who are called by name should seek my face, I will hear and heal their land,” she said.

At the Cathedral Church of St Faith Anglican Communion, Awka Diocese, prayers were ongoing at the time of the visit at about 11.15 am.

Ven Samuel Okonkwo presided over the service for God’s intervention in the security affairs of the state as directed by the government.

Okonkwo urged the Christian faithful not to relent in prayers, even after Monday prayers, and urged them to pray without ceasing for God Almighty to speedily intervene in the situation.

Rev. Rex Kalu of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Paul University, Awka, also conducted the special prayer at 10 am and members raised prayers points in security areas as well as other sectors of the economy.

NAN reports that the Vicar of Our Savior Church, Revd Azubuike Mgbike, also in Awka, held the prayer session as directed.

The Vicar of St Peter Church Enugwu-Ukwu, Mr Ifeanyi Okoli, said that the Church held their prayer earlier in the day during their morning prayers.

Okoli said that worshipers in rural areas have their pattern of church activities, adding that if not well-timed, nobody will come out for the directives to pray.

“We also prayed other prayer points related to the growth and development of the state,” Okoli said.

NAN reports that service to observe the directive was conducted at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, where Gov Charles Soludo was in attendance.

Bishop of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalaeke, presided over the pontifical High Mass where Soludo, in his speech maintained that peace and security were very instrumental in building a new Anambra.

Okpalaeke commended the governor for the thought of going the way of prayers and assured that the people of the area will do their parts and harped on the need to beef up security in the state.

Soludo assured the people that no stone would be left unturned in achieving lasting peace in Anambra and re-emphasised that anyone enforcing it going forward will have the state to contend with.

He said that peace and security were at the heart of economic growth and development and called for collective efforts to restore peace and orderliness in the state.