Security agents recover 300 stolen cows in Zamfara

“We received intelligence about the movement of suspected armed cattle rustlers around Kuraji village on the outskirts of Gusau and we soon mobilised security personnel to the place.

“On sighting the security men, the suspects ran into the bushes and the security men recovered the cows which have been brought to Gusau.

“We shall soon make announcement for the rightful owners to come and identify their animals so that they can be released to then,” he said

The governor expressed worry that Kuraji and a section of Gusau were discovered to harbour criminal, especially kidnappers, and warned that anyone arrested would be ruthlessly dealt with.

He promised to always keep the media informed so that only the right information could be churned out to the public.

He urged the people to always give credible information that could lead to the dislodgement of any criminal intention on innocent persons.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the state’s Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Bello Boko, thanked the governor for the dinner which was the first since Matawalle became governor about two years ago.