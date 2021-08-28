Secondus asks Akinwonmi to preside over PDP NEC meeting

In a letter to Akinwonmi, Secondus said, “I hereby request you to preside over the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party, taking place today, 28th August, 2021@ 12 noon, in my absence.”

Secondus, who was recently suspended as the Chairman of the party is unable to preside over the meeting due to a court injunction restraining him from resuming office.

The court had also asked him not to preside over any meeting of the opposition party until the motion is heard.

Recall that on Monday, August 23, 2021, a High Court sitting in River state issued an ex parte order restraining Secondus from parading himself as PDP national chairman.