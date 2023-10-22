ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

15 common car safety measures drivers often ignore

Fabian Simiyu

When we slide behind the wheel and rev the engine, we often take for granted the layers of safety built into our vehicles.

Car accident
Car accident

While modern cars are equipped with an impressive array of safety features, from airbags to lane-keeping systems, the ultimate responsibility for a safe journey lies with the driver.

Recommended articles

Unfortunately, there are several common car safety measures that many drivers overlook or ignore.

In this article, we will explore these often-neglected precautions and why they should be prioritised.

READ: Audi RS7's incredible features that have grabbed the world's attention

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the most well-known and yet widely ignored safety measure is the seatbelt. The 'buckle up' mantra has been engrained in us from a young age, and it remains the most effective way to prevent injuries in a crash.

Seat belts
Seat belts Pulse Live Kenya

Yet, many drivers and passengers still disregard this fundamental safety step. Always fasten your seatbelt, and ensure that all passengers do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

For parents, child safety seats are essential, but not everyone uses them correctly. Many car seats are not properly installed or adjusted to fit the child's size.

Always consult your car's manual and the child seat's instructions to ensure a secure fit, and consider professional help if you're uncertain.

Your car's tyres are its foundation. However, many drivers underestimate their importance.

Insufficient tire tread, incorrect inflation, and neglecting to rotate your tyres can lead to compromised handling and increased braking distances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regularly check your tyre pressure and inspect your tread depth to ensure optimal safety.

In our hyper-connected world, distracted driving is an ever-present danger. From texting while driving to fiddling with infotainment systems, these distractions divert our attention from the road.

READ: Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

Put your phone away, program your GPS before you start driving, and focus on the task at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding remains one of the most common traffic violations. Excessive speed not only reduces reaction time but also significantly magnifies the impact in case of an accident.

Speeding car
Speeding car Pulse Live Kenya

Adhering to speed limits is essential for road safety. Always slow down in adverse weather conditions or heavy traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turn signals exist for a reason - they communicate your intentions to other drivers. Failing to use them can result in confusion and potential accidents. Get into the habit of signaling well in advance of your intended maneuver.

Ignoring the fuel gauge until it's nearly 'empty' can lead to unexpected breakdowns or accidents if you stall in the middle of a busy road.

Running low on fuel also affects the vehicle's performance, particularly in newer cars. Make a habit of keeping your tank at least a quarter full.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many drivers overestimate their mirrors and fail to perform shoulder checks to examine their vehicle's blind spots.

Always glance over your shoulder before changing lanes or merging, as some cars can easily hide in these zones.

Headrests are not just for comfort; they can prevent whiplash in case of a rear-end collision.

Ensure your headrest is correctly positioned to support your head in the event of a sudden impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Procrastinating vehicle maintenance can result in catastrophic breakdowns or accidents.

A mechanical engineer
A mechanical engineer Pulse Live Kenya

Regularly scheduled maintenance is crucial for ensuring the safe operation of your car. From checking the brakes to changing the oil, adhere to the manufacturer's recommended service schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your vehicle is subject to a recall, take it seriously. Automakers issue recalls for safety reasons.

Neglecting to address these issues can have serious consequences, particularly in the event of a safety-related defect.

Modern vehicles are equipped with an array of warning lights and indicators, and ignoring them can be perilous.

From the check engine light to the brake warning, addressing these issues promptly can prevent accidents and costly repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggressive driving, such as tailgating and road rage, is a growing concern. Losing your temper behind the wheel can lead to accidents and altercations. Stay patient, and remember that safety takes precedence.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or prescription medication is a severe hazard.

Alcohol
Alcohol Google
ADVERTISEMENT

Impaired driving not only impairs reaction times but also judgment. Always have a sober designated driver or use alternative transportation when impaired.

In adverse weather conditions, many drivers overlook necessary precautions. Always reduce your speed, increase following distances, and use headlights in rain, fog, snow, or ice. These simple measures can avert dangerous situations.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate to make electronic transmission of results mandatory in Electoral Act

Senate to make electronic transmission of results mandatory in Electoral Act

INEC Chairman Mahmood not honest about 2023 elections, Cardinal Onaiyekan

INEC Chairman Mahmood not honest about 2023 elections, Cardinal Onaiyekan

15 common car safety measures drivers often ignore

15 common car safety measures drivers often ignore

Minister says issues of ethnicity buried in Kogi

Minister says issues of ethnicity buried in Kogi

Blame politicians for political mistakes in Northern Nigeria – Activist

Blame politicians for political mistakes in Northern Nigeria – Activist

Palliatives distribution crashes prices of foodstuff in Kebbi – NLC

Palliatives distribution crashes prices of foodstuff in Kebbi – NLC

Act fast on Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis, Falana tells NASS

Act fast on Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis, Falana tells NASS

Tinubu’s daughter, others bag honorary PhD, Peace Achievers Awards

Tinubu’s daughter, others bag honorary PhD, Peace Achievers Awards

Heavy downpour claims 31-year old motorcyclist in Abuja – FEMA

Heavy downpour claims 31-year old motorcyclist in Abuja – FEMA

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners