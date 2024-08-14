ADVERTISEMENT
Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Segun Adeyemi

They questioned how the Commissioner knew about the Supreme Court's upcoming judgment date before it was officially announced, raising concerns about possible political manipulation.

Members of the Murtala Ajaka Campaign Team of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Isaiah Davies Ijele (middle).
Members of the Murtala Ajaka Campaign Team of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Isaiah Davies Ijele (middle). [Facebook]

In a press briefing held in Abuja, Isaiah Davies Ijele, Director of New Media and Spokesperson for the Muri/Sam Campaign Council, expressed deep frustration over the Commissioner's handling of security in the state.

"The security situation in Kogi State is alarming, and we can no longer trust the CP to handle it," Ijele stated.

He further emphasised that the state has become a "den of robbers, kidnappings, and other vices," accusing the CP of focusing more on political matters than on public safety.

READ ALSO: Kogi poll: Supreme Court, INEC under fire amid over-voting controversy

Ijele recounted a personal near-death experience in Kogi, underscoring the severity of the situation.

He also questioned how the Commissioner knew about the Supreme Court's upcoming judgment date before it was officially announced, raising concerns about possible political manipulation.

The campaign team is urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to swiftly remove CP Unuoha from his position.

"The CP is more concerned with political issues than addressing the security challenges facing the state," Ijele reiterated, warning that immediate intervention is necessary to prevent further chaos.

In a related development, Ijele revealed that former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is currently residing in the State's Government House, allegedly accommodated by the present governor, Usman Ahmed Dodo.

