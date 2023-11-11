SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

Ajaka said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at the polling unit 005 in his Ida county home.

”INEC has tried in conducting this off-circle governorship election in Kogi, but not without some challenges in some places.

“We are only worried with the reports we are getting from our agents in three local government areas, Adavi, Okehi and Okene, where results sheets are reportedly missing.

“We hope that the authorities would do something about such disturbing reports and ensure they are addressed properly,” he said.

Ajaka also commended security operatives for their professional conduct in ensuring that the election was peaceful in the state.

However, the SDP had expressed disappointment over happenings in the state during the election.