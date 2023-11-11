ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ajaka also commended security operatives for their professional conduct in ensuring that the election was peaceful in the state.

SDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka. [The Cable]
SDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka. [The Cable]

Recommended articles

Ajaka said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at the polling unit 005 in his Ida county home.

”INEC has tried in conducting this off-circle governorship election in Kogi, but not without some challenges in some places.

“We are only worried with the reports we are getting from our agents in three local government areas, Adavi, Okehi and Okene, where results sheets are reportedly missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope that the authorities would do something about such disturbing reports and ensure they are addressed properly,” he said.

Ajaka also commended security operatives for their professional conduct in ensuring that the election was peaceful in the state.

However, the SDP had expressed disappointment over happenings in the state during the election.

The party said this in a statement issued in Anyigba on Saturday by Faruk Adejoh-Audu, the spokesperson for Ajaka.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Gov candidate confident of victory despite ballot box snatching incidents in Imo

PDP Gov candidate confident of victory despite ballot box snatching incidents in Imo

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

Security operatives foil attempt to abduct INEC officials, materials in Imo

Security operatives foil attempt to abduct INEC officials, materials in Imo

Bayelsa Gov Diri commends INEC for seamless process after voting

Bayelsa Gov Diri commends INEC for seamless process after voting

Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten Imo governorship poll

Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten Imo governorship poll

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling