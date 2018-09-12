Pulse.ng logo
SDP blames Nasarawa Gov for gas explosion that killed 9

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) while commiserating with the victims of the Nasarawa gas explosion, blamed the state government for the tragedy.

36 hours after the tragic gas explosion in Lafia, capital of Nasarwa State that claimed lives, injured many and destroyed property worth millions of Naira, hundreds of people are still trooping to the venue to see things for themselves; and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has blamed Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura for the tragedy.

Described by the Deputy Governor Silas Agara as the worst disaster since the creation of the state in 1996, scores of people could be seen at the site lamenting over the incident as they inspected the charred remains of trucks, tricycles, motorcycles, buses, private cars and other properties that littered the gas depot, road and other adjoining surroundings. Some of them can still be seen taking pictures.

The Nasarawa specialist hospital was jam packed with relatives, friends and well wishers who arrived to sympathise with the injured.

Agara hinted that some of the critically injured will be transferred to the Federal Medical Centre Keffi  and the University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State.

Hot topic of discussion

The incident continued to be a hot topic of discussion in homes, institutions and organizations in Lafia with some sharing horrific pictures of the tragedy across mobile devices.  Meanwhile condolences and sympathy messages are pouring in from all walks of life.

The State Commissioner of Information, Jamil Zakari remarked that the explosion was as “devastating as it was painful” and prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives while wishing the injured quick recovery. 

Governorship candidate of the All  Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and former Information Minister, Hon. Labaran Maku also condoled with the bereaved, injured and those who lost property in the inferno.

An APC gubernatorial aspirant Dauda Kigbu and a former Justice commissioner, Yusuf, Shehu Usman were also among those who arrived to condole with the bereaved families.

The state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) while commiserating with the victims, blamed the state government for the tragedy.

Speaking through its publicity secretary, Idris Jibrin Ibrahim, the party said that the government should bear the responsibility  for approving the siting of a gas depot in a residential area.

Facebook crisis app

A UNDP consultant and former Nasarawa State coordinator of NEPAD, Idris Maiwada prayed God to protect the state from a future re-occurrence, urging those affected to see it as an act of God and praying God to give the families left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vice chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, Professor Muhammad Sanusi Liman who described  the incident as “unfortunate,” prayed God to grant the survivors speedy recovery, the dead eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

In the meantime Facebook has activated a “crisis” app which those in Lafia and its environs can use to let their friends and relatives know that they are not affected by the explosion by marking themselves “safe” on the viral app while also soliciting material help for the victims.

According to the state government, nine persons died in the inferno.

