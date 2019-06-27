The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced that a total of 210,150 applicants will be screened for the 10,000 constable roles available for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

315,032 people had applied when the commission earlier invited the submission of applications from Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 25, an exercise that lasted for six weeks from November 30, 2018 to January 11, 2019.

In a statement signed by PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, he said the screening of the 210,150 successful applicants who have been shortlisted for recruitment into the Constable Cadre of the Force will commence on July 1 and end July 28.

The screening will take place in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to Ani, the successful applicants have been sent letters of invitation stating venue, date and requirements for the screening exercise.

They were also urged to check for their names in the commission's online recruitment portal (www.psc.org.ng).

Of the 210,150 applicants shortlisted for screening, 182,926 are men while 27,224 are women.

Niger State has the highest number of shortlisted applicants with 12,247, while Lagos State has the least with only 1,305.

PSC chairman, Musiliu Smith, urged the applicants to be of good behaviour throughout the period of the screening. He warned that anyone caught involving in any criminal act will be handed over to the Police for investigation and prosecution.

Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, also warned applicants who have not been shortlisted to stay away from the venues for the exercise or risk arrest and prosecution.

He assured that the PSC is committed to a transparent, hitch-free and merit driven exercise that will ensure the recruitment of the best for the Force.