Scores killed as security agencies raid IPOB camps in Ebonyi, Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army have raided the camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in Ebonyi and Enugu States.

Nwachukwu said the raid was carried out in a joint operation with the Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police, and Department of State Services in the conduct of Exercise Golden Dawn II.

He said troops had on Monday, raided an IPOB/ESN camp located at Amagu village Nkalaha community, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi and neutralised some of the criminals.

He said that while others took to their heels in the firefight, troops recovered some cache of arms ammunition as well as explosive devices.

“Weapons recovered are 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, two Pump Action guns, five locally made rifles, 1 roll of Detonator 27, quantity 24 Detonators, 33 electrical cables, quantity 12 of type 36 Hand Grenades and 12 bags of substances suspected to be Marijuana.

“Other items recovered include, three motorcycles, two generators, one water pumping machine, military woodland camouflage and police uniform,” he said.

The army spokesman said the troops had in another encounter at Agubeji community in Enugu state, apprehended one Mr Martins Abogwu, for conniving with IPOB/ESN elements to unleash attacks on innocent citizens.

He said the suspect, who claimed to be the Chief Security Officer of the community had been assisting in the preliminary investigations that followed.

According to him, he has led troops to IPOB/ESN camp, where a shallow grave containing two decomposing bodies was uncovered.

“One of the corpses has been identified as a member of the local vigilante, who was kidnapped about a month ago.

“The Nigerian army reassures law-abiding citizens of its unwavering resolve, in synergy with other services and security agencies to deny criminal elements the freedom of action and progressively rid the nation of identified threats to national security.

“It will continue to execute its constitutional responsibilities in conformity with extant rules of engagement.

“The Nigerian army also encourages members of the public to work harmoniously with the security agencies to collectively make the South East and the entire nation secured and peaceful,” he said.

