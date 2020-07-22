Schneider Electric (SE) Foundation has created a fund to combat the economic hardship facing rural and disadvantaged communities Nigeria.

This will focus on the basic needs, specifically meals for underprivileged children and communities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, known as Tomorrow Rising Fund, gives Schneider Electric staff the opportunity to donate to the noble cause to help alleviate the hardship in communities.

According to Schneider Electric Foundation, the donations have been entrusted to a notable Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with a strong impact in Nigeria, LEAP Africa, who will implement the initiative.

Schneider Electric further stated that the implementation of the project will be done in two phases.

The first will focus on the basic needs, specifically meals for underprivileged children and communities across the country.

The second phase, which will be implemented from June to December 2020, will focus on understanding the current situation and needs/risks of education partners in anglophone Africa with the deployment of support in existing education projects.

In addition, there will be assessment to confirm digital training requirements for student engagement in order to reduce drop out and ensure continuous learning and possible support via the Schneider Electric Academy.

Schneider Electric said that staff of the company donated €1210, while the Schneider Electric Foundation donated €10,550, bringing the total remitted funds for LEAP Africa to €11,760.00.

Speaking on the initiative, project coordinator, Isaac Adeleke said that under the phase one of the initiative, the Foundation in partnership with LEAP Africa will provide 13,000 meals across Nigeria.

The total fund contributed of 11,760.00 euros was handed over officially to LEAP Africa on Friday, July 17, 2020.