Save Nigeria with intensive prayers – Muslim Group appeals.

According to the group, the insecurity created by criminals through banditry, kidnapping for ransom, arsons and killings are highly frightening.

“The body language, conduct and utterances of most politicians have continued to create lots of fears in patriotic Nigerians.

“The Group also wondered why the Nigeria Police Force has not reacted to the reported allegation of thousands of arms and ammunitions reportedly missing from the Police Armoury in which the House of Representatives has ordered a probe.

While commending the Police for its commitment to duties and responsibilities, such a dangerous report, “it said, is worth denial or confirmation by the Police and information on what the Police has done so far in dealing with the scarring report”, the Group stated.

The group condemned the murder of school girls, Hanifa in Nasarawa Local Government Area in Kano State and Asmau in Rigasa, Kaduna State, by two different criminals.

It wondered why wickedness, cruelty and inhumanity of ‘man to man’ are spreading fast like wildfire in Nigeria despite the acclaimed religiosity of the people.

MMWG therefore called on the security agencies to synergise on how best to ensure the arrested criminals that confessed to crimes are tried by Judiciary promptly and cases decided within maximum of two weeks.