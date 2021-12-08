Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over Omicron

There had been unconfirmed reports earlier that the country was preparing to repatriate Nigerians.

According to Daily Trust, sources in the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Kano state have confirmed that there was an order to restrict flights from Nigeria over Omicron.

An anonymous official of the Saudi Consulate, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity said there was an order to restrict Nigerian flights in order to check the spread of Omicron in the Kingdom.

An official at the Kano Airport also disclosed to the newspaper that a circular had already been issued that all lesser Hajj trips should be cancelled as a result of the development.

The official said, “Yes it is true because a circular was issued that all Lesser Hajj flights should be canceled and there will be no more flights from Nigeria until further notice.

“I think they are following suit the decision of other countries like UK to prevent against having the virus in the kingdom.”