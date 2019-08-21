Officers of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been caught on video extra-judicially murdering two robbery suspects in Lagos State.

In the video that surfaced online on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, an officer, egged on by others, fatally shot two suspects that had already been restrained in handcuffs.

According to an eyewitness that narrated what happened in the video, the suspects were notorious for robbing people they strike business deals with on Jiji, an online shopping platform.

He said one of his friends was robbed at gunpoint by the suspects after they struck a deal for him to sell a phone to them after posting an ad.

The victim, he said, then tricked the suspects into a second meeting by using a different identity to strike another deal to sell a phone to them. He took SARS officers with him for the second meeting in the Igando area of Lagos where the incident took place.

"The anti-robbery team got there, caught them and shot them," the witness said.

In one of two videos seen by Pulse, an officer wearing an official shirt branded "Anti Robbery Squad" could be seen physically restraining one of the suspects, wearing a black shirt, while he beckoned to his colleagues to bring handcuffs.

Two people, who appeared to be civilians, also helped in holding onto the suspect while three SARS officers joined them with the second suspect, in an red shirt, already in handcuffs.

A voice in the background, that appeared to be the victim that was robbed, could be heard threatening, "You go collect, you go collect" in Pidgin English.

The victim lamented that the phone he was supposedly robbed of cost a total of N450,000. He also said they robbed him with a gun as another officer was filmed showing off the gun, a locally-made handgun.

Just before the first video ends, the first officer can be seen restraining the first suspect in handcuffs that one of his colleagues handed to him, while another one shot in the air near the second suspect.

At the beginning of the second video, the second suspect was lying on the floor of a yellow minibus believed to belong to the officers who routinely operate with the same danfo buses popularly used for commercial purpose in Lagos.

The first suspect was sitting in the back of the minibus, while the victim continued to repeat his threat and kept repeating that he was robbed at gunpoint.

At least two officers then bark orders for the suspects, both of them still in handcuffs, to come down from the bus, and assumed firing positions.

The first suspect feebly resisted being pushed out of the bus by an officer, identified as Kunle by his colleagues. The second suspect, who appeared to be injured, was forced into a sitting position on the floor of the bus just next to the first suspect.

An officer then fires two shots at the suspects, with both believed to have died on the scene.

Another officer was then heard saying, "God punish you! Instantly. We no dey waste time."

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, for comments were unsuccessful as he failed to answer many phone calls or respond to a text message.

Nigerians resume calls to scrap SARS

The emergence of the video has led to outrage on social media with many expressing sadness over the unchecked menace of the Force, especially of the SARS unit.

Officers of the unit in particular have been indicted in a string of human rights abuses including harassment, extortion, torture, and extra-judicial murder.

Calls have grown over the past two years for the unit, and other tactical Police units, to be scrapped.

In June, President Muhammadu Buhari received the report of the Presidential Panel on SARS Reform and warned officers to desist from the violation of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

The president assured Nigerians that it's one of his administration's major policies to reform and reposition the Police Force to be more effective and efficient in safeguarding lives and properties, apprehending offenders and generally improving the internal security of the nation in line with its laws and international best practices.

"In carrying out their statutory responsibilities, the Police must at all times act within the ambit of the law and must not violate the fundamental human rights of Nigerians whom they have sworn to protect.

"Where the rights of Nigerians are violated by Police Officers while discharging their functions, the government has a responsibility to address the instances of violation in line with its human rights obligations and ensure that such Police Officers are held accountable for their actions," he said.

Since the outcry against SARS commenced in 2017, the unit has been reorganised three different times, with the last reorganisation this year rolling back on the one earlier enforced in 2018.

The Senate also passed a Police Reform Bill in April, but it was rejected in May by the House of Representatives which noted that some of the reforms were in violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).