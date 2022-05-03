RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

Ima Elijah

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office has described the Buhari Media Office as an empty propaganda machine over an attack on the immediate past President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

The BMO had accused Saraki of rewriting history to claim credit for the deal Nigeria had with the United States that led to the purchase of Super Tucano light attack aircraft used in fighting insurgents in the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group said Saraki was just trying to make himself look good while seeking the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party.

BMO said the Saraki-led Senate threatened to impeach the President for granting “anticipatory approval for the release of $496,374,470 from the Excess Crude Account directly to the Treasury of the US Government for the purchase of the 12 aircraft.”

Reacting, Saraki’s Media Office, through its Head, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement, said the BMO demonstrated ignorance in all its claims, adding that those behind the claims had no respect for facts.

According to the statement, the US refused to sell military equipment to Nigeria because the country was then categorised as one of those nations whose military engaged in violation of the rights of the citizens and therefore were in constant violation of Leahy’s law.

Olaniyonu said Section 362 of Title 10 of the US Code, otherwise called Leahy’s law, prevents the US from providing equipment, training, and other assistance to a foreign security force if the Secretary of Defence has credible information that such unit has committed a Government Violation of Human Rights.

Ima Elijah

