Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group said Saraki was just trying to make himself look good while seeking the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party.

BMO said the Saraki-led Senate threatened to impeach the President for granting “anticipatory approval for the release of $496,374,470 from the Excess Crude Account directly to the Treasury of the US Government for the purchase of the 12 aircraft.”

Reacting, Saraki’s Media Office, through its Head, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement, said the BMO demonstrated ignorance in all its claims, adding that those behind the claims had no respect for facts.

According to the statement, the US refused to sell military equipment to Nigeria because the country was then categorised as one of those nations whose military engaged in violation of the rights of the citizens and therefore were in constant violation of Leahy’s law.