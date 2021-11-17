RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki: 'Young people must have a seat in all policy debates'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

"We need to do more on climate education," Saraki says.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki (L), with 28-year old Abideen Olasupo, an International Climate Change Advocate, at his home in Abuja.
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki (L), with 28-year old Abideen Olasupo, an International Climate Change Advocate, at his home in Abuja.

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has emphasized the importance of contributions from young people to crucial policy debates and discussions.

Recommended articles

Saraki spoke against the backdrop of the recently concluded United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as #COP26, which held in Glasgow, Scotland.

He made the call while receiving 28-year-old international development campaigner and climate change advocate, Abideen Olasupo, who attended COP26 thanks to support from the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation.

“Climate change is happening now, but it is also about the future of our nation and the world. This is why, if it is about the future that young people will inherit, then, it goes without saying that more young people must be part of the conversation.

“More young people like yourself should have attended COP26 to contribute to the discussions. However, I am happy that our foundation was able to support your advocacy efforts.

“Moving forward, we need to do more on climate education. People need to understand that this is a real issue that is affecting the lives of ordinary people.

“This is why, policymakers across the nation and the world need to sit down and make realistic decisions that will combat this problem here in Nigeria.

"A lot of the pronouncements need to be supported by policy and legislation here at home. If you remember, in the 8th Senate, we passed a Climate Change Bill that was never signed into law,” Saraki added.

Saraki served on the Leadership Council of the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves in the 7th National Assembly.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Absence of judge stalls Okorocha’s suit against EFCC, Imo govt

Absence of judge stalls Okorocha’s suit against EFCC, Imo govt

Dinidari Africa partners NHRC on SGBV response in Nigeria

Dinidari Africa partners NHRC on SGBV response in Nigeria

UN urges Nigeria to Implement EndSARS Panel’s recommendations

UN urges Nigeria to Implement EndSARS Panel’s recommendations

Another traveller from Nigeria shows monkeypox symptoms in US

Another traveller from Nigeria shows monkeypox symptoms in US

Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers

Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers

NCDC registers 144 new COVID-19 infections

NCDC registers 144 new COVID-19 infections

Sani, Dangote's brother buried in Kano

Sani, Dangote's brother buried in Kano

Saraki: 'Young people must have a seat in all policy debates'

Saraki: 'Young people must have a seat in all policy debates'

Ibom Air signs deal to buy 10 new aircraft

Ibom Air signs deal to buy 10 new aircraft

Trending

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)