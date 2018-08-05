Pulse.ng logo
Saraki will defeat Buhari in 2019 if he contests – Prophet Ayodele

Prophet Ayodele said that Saraki is the only person that can deliver the victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki will defeat Buhari if he contests – Prophet Ayodele play

Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari and other dignitaries praying

(Politics Nigeria)

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa in Isolo area of Lagos state, Prophet Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Senate President Bukola Saraki will win if he runs for President in 2019.

According to Vanguard, Prophet Ayodele said that Saraki is the only person that can deliver the victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate President recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and moved to the PDP.

He said “I do not know Saraki neither do we have any link, politically or otherwise. But he is the only man who can win anything for PDP.”

Vanguard reports that Ayodele had earlier predicted the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 adding that the victorious party will also breakup.

APC will find it hard in 2019

Speaking further on the 2019 elections, Prophet Ayodele also said that President Buhari’s second term bid will be resisted.

ALSO READ: Saraki's endgame is to become president of Nigeria

His words: “It is going to be tough for the APC as a new party will give them a run for their money at the 2019 polls.

“President Buhari’s attempt to return will meet very stiff resistance from the opposition and if he tries to force his way, then there will be trouble in the country.”

22 sins Saraki allegedly committed against Buhari's govt

According to President Buhari’s social media aide, Lauretta Onochie, Saraki committed several sins against the current administration.

Onochie, who listed the 22 sins, said that the APC was very lenient with the Senate President.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

