Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki, wife, Obasanjo attend Kofi Annan's lying-in-state

Saraki Senate President, wife attend Kofi Annan's lying-in-state

Saraki and his wife joined world dignitaries that included Obasanjo and Abdulsalami to pay their last respect to late Kofi Annan in Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki, wife, Obasanjo attend Kofi Annan's lying-in-state play

Saraki and his wife joined world dignitaries that included Obasanjo and Abdulsalami to pay their last respect to late Kofi Annan in Ghana.

(Twitter/Saraki)

NIgeria's Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin Saraki, were among the dignitaries that attended the lying-in-state ceremony in honour of Kofi Annan, ex-United Nations Secretary-General.

Other dignitaries from Nigeria, who attended the ceremony include ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The lying-in-state ceremony held in Ghana on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

play

 

The ceremony is part of the ceremony scheduled for the burial rites of the late ex-UN Sec Gen.

Other world dignitaries arrived Ghana to pay their last respects to the late Annan.

A winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for humanitarian work, Annan died on August 18, 2019 in Switzerland, after a brief illness.

ALSO READ: President Buhari mourns former UN Scibe, Kofi Annan

Obasanjo mourns Kofi Annan

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday described late Kofi Annan as a global statesman, who dedicated his life to equity, justice, stability, security, human rights and other virtues that promote world peace.

play

Annan, who was a former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), died on Saturday at the age of 80 years in a Swiss hospital.

Obasanjo in a statement issued in Abeokuta in reaction to the death of Annan, said he received the news with sadness and shock.

play

Late Annan,  Africa’s gift to the world —  Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says late Kofi Annan will be remembered for his remarkable  role in ensuring stability of democratic governments in Africa.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos, said the late Annan initiated interventions in conflict resolution around the world, aimed at achieving world peace.

According to him,  Annan was Africa’s gift to the world and a wonderful servant to the international community.”The death of former Secretary-General of UN, Mr Kofi Annan, in Bern, Switzerland today, August 18, 2018, is a loss to Africa and the entire world because of all that he represented.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VPbullet
3 Bola Tinubu PDP asks EFCC to investigate APC national leaderbullet

Related Articles

Kofi Annan Obasanjo mourns former UN chief, says dedicated life to global peace
Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former Secretary-General
Kofi Annan Obaseki commiserates with family, Ghana, lauds global impact
Kofi Annan Gov. Okowa mourns former UN chief, condoles people of Ghana
Saraki Kofi Annan’s death, end of a golden era in global politics - Senate President
Kofi Annan Former UN chief lashed out at state of global leadership before death
Dogara Kofi Annan’s death huge loss to Africa, humanity
Kofi Annan President Buhari mourns former UN Scibe
Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN chief
Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms

Local

Ekiti Assembly suspends member, Sunday Akinniyi, for sleeping, absenteeism, alleged terrorism
In Ekiti Assembly approves N10bn supplementary budget
Nura Ilyasu
Buhari Abuja man spends 24 hours on top of telecoms mast to force President to resign
Court orders FG to pay Abiri N10m for illegal detention by DSS
Abiri Court orders FG to pay journalist N10.5m for illegal detention by DSS
Buhari: President submits nomination form
Buhari President violated no law accepting N45m forms, group insists