Saraki, wife, Obasanjo attend Kofi Annan's lying-in-state

news

NIgeria's Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin Saraki, were among the dignitaries that attended the lying-in-state ceremony in honour of Kofi Annan, ex-United Nations Secretary-General.

Other dignitaries from Nigeria, who attended the ceremony include ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The lying-in-state ceremony held in Ghana on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

The ceremony is part of the ceremony scheduled for the burial rites of the late ex-UN Sec Gen.

Other world dignitaries arrived Ghana to pay their last respects to the late Annan.

A winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for humanitarian work, Annan died on August 18, 2019 in Switzerland, after a brief illness.

ALSO READ: President Buhari mourns former UN Scibe, Kofi Annan

Obasanjo mourns Kofi Annan

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday described late Kofi Annan as a global statesman, who dedicated his life to equity, justice, stability, security, human rights and other virtues that promote world peace.

Annan, who was a former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), died on Saturday at the age of 80 years in a Swiss hospital.

Obasanjo in a statement issued in Abeokuta in reaction to the death of Annan, said he received the news with sadness and shock.

Late Annan, Africa’s gift to the world — Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says late Kofi Annan will be remembered for his remarkable role in ensuring stability of democratic governments in Africa.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos, said the late Annan initiated interventions in conflict resolution around the world, aimed at achieving world peace.

According to him, Annan was Africa’s gift to the world and a wonderful servant to the international community.”The death of former Secretary-General of UN, Mr Kofi Annan, in Bern, Switzerland today, August 18, 2018, is a loss to Africa and the entire world because of all that he represented.