Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to leave him alone a day after the anti-graft agency lost a forfeiture suit against him.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa on Thursday, July 16, 2020, while delivering judgement on an application by the EFCC to permanently forfeit two houses siezed from Saraki to the Federal Government, asked the anti-graft agency to return the properties.

The judge ruled that there was no sufficient basis to grant the EFCC's request to permanently forfeit the properties, located in Kwara State, which the agency accused Saraki of acquiring with proceeds of unlawful activities.

In a statement released on Friday, July 17, Saraki lamented that he's had to endure false allegations and malicious litigation in a challenging past five years for himself and his family.

He pointed the finger for the alleged persecution at the currently suspended acting chair of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, whom he said might be after him because the 8th Senate, under his leadership, failed to confirm his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 8th Senate, on two occasions, rejected Magu's appointment due to corruption allegations against him, and asked Buhari to appoint someone else.

"I know that the Senate under my leadership only followed the due and normal procedure during the confirmation process and we never executed any personal agenda against Magu," he said.

Ibrahim Magu has recently fallen out of favour at the Presidency, and is currently under probe for corruption [EFCC]

Saraki expressed his hope that his latest victory will teach the EFCC that the fight against corruption should not be reduced to an instrument of seeking personal vendetta.

The former Kwara governor said the battle must be fought with diligence and due process in dealing with people suspected of corruption.

"It is my expectation that the EFCC, which has played significant roles in the various court cases against me from the CCT to Supreme Court and back at the Federal High Court with the consequent media trial and malicious campaigns, will now leave me alone to live my life, and enjoy my unfettered rights to freedom of thought, expression, association, occupation and dignity, as a private citizen and focus on serious issues of national development," he said.

Saraki expressed his support for the anti-corruption war, and the institutions created to prosecute it.