Senate President Bukola Saraki has ordered the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to make details of the National Assembly 2019 budget available for passage into law in the coming days.

Saraki gave the charge in a letter addressed to the Clerk dated March 26, 2019 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

In the letter, which was made available to Pulse, Saraki said full details of the National Assembly budget with necessary line items should be made ready for passage as part of the national budget.

“The President of the Senate has asked me to request you to please ensure that the NASS Budget Details with all the line items are ready for passage along with the National Budget when Senate resumes next week. Thank you,” the letter read.

2019 budget passage

Saraki had queried the Senate committee on appropriations for failing to present its report despite making the lawmakers adjourn plenary to attend to the budget matters.

He mandated the committee to ensure its report is presented and laid before the Senate by Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Saraki had expressed displeasure over the delay in budget passage which he had hoped would have been passed in April 2019.

The N8.73 trillion budget was passed for second reading at the Senate on March 19, 2019.