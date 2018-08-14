Pulse.ng logo
Saraki tells Buhari to investigate NASS invasion by DSS

Saraki Senate President tells Buhari to set up neutral investigation of National Assembly invasion by DSS

He urged Buhari to immediately institute an independent judicial panel of inquiry to look into last week's incident.

  • Published:
Buhari, Saraki, Osinbajo in close door meeting play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, shakes hands with President Muhammadu Buhari

(Bukola Saraki)

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent investigation into the recent invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS operatives took over the National Assembly complex early on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, and prevented lawmakers and journalists from gaining access into the premises in what many believed to be a plot to implement Saraki's impeachment.

Many Nigerians, especially in the opposition, have called on the federal government to set up an independent inquiry into the events of the invasion, and Saraki has once again called on the president to look into the "assault on our democracy".

Taking to his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) on Tuesday, August 14, he posted, "The very serious questions about last Tuesday's siege on the National Assembly can only be answered through a thorough and neutral investigation.

"I call on Mr. President to immediately institute an independent judicial panel of inquiry to look into that assault on our democracy."

 

Cabal planned NASS invasion for months - Saraki

During a world press conference addressing the invasion on Wednesday, August 8, Saraki alleged that the plan was implemented by a 'government within this government', popularly called a cabal, that doesn't have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

According to the senate president, the siege by the DSS was an attempt to illegally remove the leadership of the Senate in flagrant disregard of the law.

He disclosed that the invasion was planned for months and questioned how it was allowed to happen in a democratic government.

He said, "This is an incident concerning which we have it on good authority that it has been in the planning for months, and yet it was allowed to happen. How is it that such an atrocity was not prevented? How is it that the masterminds were not deterred? Very serious questions remain that can only be answered by a full investigation.

"We call for an investigation, and we demand that all perpetrators are brought to book. We owe it to ourselves to ensure that such a situation never occurs again. Many agencies have abused their powers and acted outside the ambit of the law on occasion. Where abuses occur, similar actions must be taken immediately and full investigation instituted."

The senate president also praised Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, for sacking the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, over the incident.

