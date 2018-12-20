The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has filed a motion in court against the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

Hundreds of workers in the National Assembly under the aegis of PASAN renewed protests against unpaid entitlements when they staged a demonstration at the complex in Abuja on December 4, 2018.

The disgruntled lawmakers commenced a 4-day strike on Monday December 17, 2018 and took charge of the complex gates and initially prevented cars from gaining entry. They also cut off power and water supplies to the building.

In a motion ex parte filed before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on December 18, 2018, the leadership of the National Assembly has requested that PASAN be restrained from closing down the complex.

According to a report by The Punch, the motion seeks to stop PASAN from proceeding with the strike pending the determination of the motion on notice before it.

The motion, suit number NICN/ABJ/360/2018, was deposed to by Sambo Ndahi, a legal practitioner in the office of the Senate President.

Presiding judge, Justice Sanusi Kado, directed the leadership of PASAN and their agents to refrain from proceeding with the strike pending the determination of the motion.

The workers complained about unpaid entitlements that stretch as far back as 2010, as well as failure to promote or train staff members as required.

The motion was filed two days before PASAN called off the strike based on assurances from the management of the National Assembly to meet its demands.

PASAN's chairman, Musa Muhammed, noted that the association would resume the strike if the National Assembly leadership reneges on its promises to meet PASAN's demands which includes 28% increment in the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

He said the National Assembly management has approved the implementation of the increment which will commence from January 2019.

He said there's also an assurance that outstanding promotion letters will be released as soon as work resumes.