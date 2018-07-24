Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki shuns police invitation

Saraki Senate President shuns police invitation

The police had invited Saraki to report to the Head of investigation team, of the Intelligence Response Team ( IRT) on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Saraki shuns police invitation play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Medium/@SPNigeria)

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday failed to honour the invitation of the Nigeria Police Force over his indictment in the Offa bank robbery.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the force had invited Saraki to report to the Head of investigation team, of the Intelligence Response Team ( IRT) on July 24 at 8 a.m. in Guzape, Abuja.

NAN also reports that the invitation was in connection with the confession made by five suspects in the April 5 robbery that they were political thugs of Saraki.

The Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said that there was no timeline to the invitation.

Moshood said that the force would not shy away from its constitutional responsibilities of crime detection.

“The Nigeria police force will not abdicate from its constitutional responsibilities of detection of crimes and criminalities, and will always treat crime as crime no matter who is involved.

“The force remains focused and will not be distracted from carrying out a discreet  and thorough investigation into the indictment of the Senate President,”he,said.

He said that Saraki had case to answer and it was  consequent upon that that he was invited to appear before the IRT.

ALSO READ: Police invitation is a mere political game - Saraki

He said that Saraki was not harassed and intimidated physically or otherwise by any police personnel as reported by some media.

“It is also absolutely untrue that Saraki was harassed, threatened or intimidated physically or otherwise by any Police personnel either from the Force Headquarters or any other formation of the Force,”he said.

Moshood implored members of the public to disregard and discountenance the report of the blockade of the residence, harassment and threat to Saraki’s life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades...bullet
3 Dino Melaye Senator insists he was attacked by the policebullet

Related Articles

Ekweremadu Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Deputy Senate President’s home
Secondus PDP chairman condemns siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu’s homes
Mass Defection Buhari urges APC members not to be troubled
Saraki’s Police Invitation Nigeria’s law for all, not for poor alone – Presidency
Saraki, Ekweremadu Buhari does not interfere with police investigations – Garba Shehu
Ibrahim Idris Buhari, Police IG hold closed door meeting

Local

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has ordered an investigation into the reported siege on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.
Saraki, Ekweremadu Police IG orders investigation into siege on SP, DSP’s homes
APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
The minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman’s comment threatening to fire him.
Oshiomhole Ngige replies APC chairman
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and President Buhari met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa today, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Ibrahim Idris Buhari, Police IG hold closed door meeting