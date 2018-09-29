Saraki says Plateau killings is senseless and malicious

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki is angry over the killings in Plateau state saying it's senseless and malicious.

In a press statement signed by Saraki's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate president called for calm and an immediate investigation, apprehension and prosecution of all those involved in the attacks, saying that such senseless and malicious violence must have no place in Nigeria.

Commiserating with the government and affected communities in Plateau State,Saraki maintained that his prayers are with the government and the people.

A recent attack in the state that has reportedly left no fewer than 15 people dead.

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with the government and affected communities in Plateau State, over the recent attack in the state that has reportedly left no fewer than 15 people dead while calling on the security agencies to intensify efforts to protect the people and nab criminals perpetrating violence across the country,

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki called for calm and an immediate investigation, apprehension and prosecution of all those involved in the attacks, saying that “such senseless and malicious violence must have no place in Nigeria.”

“My prayers are with the government and people of the communities in Plateau State that have been affected by the recent spate of violence that has led to the killing of many innocent people.

“I am immensely saddened to hear that one family alone lost nine people in these reprehensible attacks. I pray that the affected family and community will find the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and ask that they also find in themselves, the forgiveness that will not perpetuate another cycle of violence.

“Our nation has experienced such needless attacks over the past few months. Again, as a country that is founded upon the fear of the Almighty, we must all come together to collectively condemn such acts and continue to insist that such senseless and malicious violence must have no place in Nigeria,” Saraki said.

The Senate President commended Governor Simon Lalong for the efforts that he and his administration have taken to maintain the peace in the state. “I commend Governor Lalong for the immediate measures that he has taken to forestall further violence in the State as the Chief Security Officer. At the national level, our security agencies must do all that they can to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute all the perpetrators of this violence.

“We must send a message out to all those that wish to disturb the peace across our nation that Nigeria and Nigerians will not stand for it. We must respond with the full weight and force of the laws and the institutions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Saraki stated.