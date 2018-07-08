Saraki says other states should emulate Governor Wike

news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Governor Nyesom Wike for launching developmental projects.

According to Saraki, others states in the country should emulate the Governor’s example.

The Senate President was in Rivers on Saturday, July 7, 2018, to commission various projects on the invitation of the state government.

According to him, “I am congratulating the people of Rivers State for creating the right environment for this investment. I like the example that Rivers people are setting for others to follow.”

Speaking on the production of Urea, in Rivers, Saraki said “Urea Fertiliser products are used by farmers, especially in northern part of the country. That tells us that we must unite. We must support ourselves irrespective of party affiliation.

“Without peace, there will be no urea. For all of us in Nigeria, let’s work in the interest of our country,”