Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki says other states should emulate Governor Wike

Saraki Senate President says other states should emulate Rivers

The Senate President was in Rivers on Saturday, July 7, 2018, to commission various projects on the invitation of the state government.

  • Published:
Saraki says other states should emulate Governor Wike play

Senate President Bukola Saraki (L) and Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike (R)

(Twitter/@SPNigeria)

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Governor Nyesom Wike for launching developmental projects.

According to Saraki, others states in the country should emulate the Governor’s example.

The Senate President was in Rivers on Saturday, July 7, 2018, to commission various projects on the invitation of the state government.

According to him, “I am congratulating the people of Rivers State for creating the right environment for this investment.  I like the example that Rivers  people are setting for others to follow.”

Speaking on the production of Urea, in Rivers, Saraki said “Urea Fertiliser products are used by farmers, especially in northern part of the country.  That tells us that we must unite. We must  support ourselves irrespective of party affiliation.

ALSO READ: Itse Sagay shocked by Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President

“Without peace, there will be no urea. For all of us in Nigeria, let’s work in the interest of our country,”

In his response, Governor Wike described the Senate President’s visit as historic, because Rivers state hosted him after his victory at the Supreme Court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really meansbullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
3 Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Sarakibullet

Related Articles

Buhari President reacts to Saraki’s Supreme Court victory, says nation’s judiciary working
Saraki Senate President 'happy' to be cleared of corruption charges by Supreme Court
Bukola Saraki Senate President in Rivers to commission projects
Ibrahim Idris Senate summons IGP over killing of 7 Police officers
Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption charges
Saraki Senate to investigate alleged sexual abuses, violence in IDPs camps
Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Saraki
Saraki Sagay shocked by Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President

Local

FRSC boss wants to increase traffic fines by at least 800%
FRSC Agency sets to recruit 4,650 personnel, procure additional patrol vehicles
5 foods that help reduce your risk of having cancer
Cancer 72,000 patients die annually in Nigeria-Expert
The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has said that he was shocked by the Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President Bukola Saraki.
Saraki Sagay shocked by Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President
Sen Olujimi, 8 lawmakers got N3.42b for projects in Ekiti
2017 Budget Sen Olujimi, 8 other lawmakers got N3.42B for constituency projects in 2018