President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Christian faithful and all Nigerians as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, lauded Nigerians for their resilience in the face of the challenges facing the nation.

He urged them to pray for improvement in the social, political and economic condition of the country in the New Year.

He urged Nigerians to make it part of their New Year resolutions to play their constitutional roles to ensure that the 2019 general elections were credible.

The Senate president said all hands must be on deck to ensure the election results lead to rapid socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

“I wish all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I want to call on Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to emulate the virtues of Christ, who through self-sacrifice brought salvation to humanity.

“This is a time for us to be our brother’s keeper, extend our generosity to one another and ensure that the less-privileged among us are not left out of the ensuing merriment”, he stated.

Saraki noted that the upcoming election was another opportunity to lay a new foundation for the growth and prosperity of the nation and to banish poverty from the land.

He prayed for journey mercies for as many Nigerians that would have to travel during the period.

ALSO READ: Saraki says Oshiomhole has turned APC into a confused party

He also urged the police and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and ensure that the lives and property of Nigerians were fully secured at all times.

“The security agencies must of necessity redouble their efforts to ensure that the Christmas and New Year celebrations are observed peacefully across the country,” Saraki stated.