Saraki returned home after clarifying issues with EFCC — Spokesperson

Saraki was said to have visited the commission's office in Abuja on his own volition.

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.
Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Yusuf Olaniyonu, the spokesman for Dr. Bukola Saraki says the former Senate President has returned home after his visit to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

Contrary to reports that Saraki was arrested for allegations bordering on money laundering, Olaniyonu said the former governor of Kwara state only visited the EFCC to clarify certain issues.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday, July 31, 2021, following reports that the ex-senate president was in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

The statement reads, “The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki will like to confirm that this afternoon, Dr. Saraki on his own volition visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the fundamental human rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.”

Recall that during his tenure as Senate President between 2015 and 2019, Saraki faced a series of corruption allegations and false declaration of assets.

In June 2018, he was acquitted by the Supreme Court.

