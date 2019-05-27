Saraki’s prayer is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu.

Sharibu is the remaining girl yet to be released by Boko Haram out of the 110 hundred and ten school girls that were kidnapped by the terrorist group from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, in Northeast Nigeria.

Although other girls were released, Sharibu has remained in Boko Haram captivity for her refusal to denounce her Christian faith.

Saraki said: “On this year’s Children’s Day celebration, we remember Leah Sharibu and all other young Nigerian children, who will be commemorating this symbolic day without their loved ones.

“We commit them into our prayers, and continue to call for their unequivocal release.”

The senate president described children as Nigeria’s most important treasure that should be well taken care of.

He said that in view of the importance of children to nation-building, it was important for leaders at all levels of government to recommit to their continuous empowerment.

“Today, our nation celebrates its future, our children, our most important national treasure.

“As we do so, we should recommit ourselves to ensuring that all Nigerian children are empowered to aspire to greatness,” he added.

Commenting on healthcare, Saraki said that the 8th National Assembly had worked assiduously to provide for primary healthcare fund in the budget.

He said that the national assembly had also worked to ensure that the Child’s Rights Act was domesticated across the states of the federation.

“Over the past four years, the 8th National Assembly has worked fervently towards ensuring the provision of basic primary healthcare and the domestication of the Child’s Rights Act in all Nigerian states.

“This is so that young Nigerian Children can live healthy and violence-free lives.

“Today, we say to all Nigerian Children we stand with you, we are one. Happy Children’s Day 2019.”