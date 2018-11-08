Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki recommends solutions able to tackle issues facing Africa

Saraki recommends solutions able to tackle issues facing Africa

Saraki has proposed to African parliaments to work together to find a solution to its problems.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki mourns Ex-CJN, Idris Kutigi play Saraki recommends solutions able to tackle issues facing Africa (Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has recommended solutions to tackle the issues facing Africa and one of these involves collective efforts.

Saraki proposes this while speaking at the opening of the 73rd Executive Committee Session and the 41st Conference of the African Parliamentary Union (APU) in Abuja.

In his comments at the gathering he identifies that the legislature plays a role in ensuring a comfortable life for the African populace. Especially the youths who look to the government for a secured future.

"These challenges are common to us all, and we must respond accordingly, with a common purpose. Terrorism and organised crime recognise no borders.

"Africa’s problems require African solutions. Collective effort is needed. We must therefore ask ourselves as legislators: what role are we playing?

"How have we supported the Executive in dealing with these matters? You will agree with me that legislation is key in fighting crime and terrorism.

"If you look at the developed countries, it is through legislation that they have stayed on top of these issues," Dr. Saraki notes in his speech.

Working together is important

Saraki thinks African countries can achieve productivity when the legislature of each nation work together with its neighbours.

He believes discussions between the parties concerned can bring about solutions to common problems.

"I appeal to us all, therefore, as African parliamentarians, to come together more regularly to share ideas about the issues confronting our countries and the continent at large.

"We must find common solutions to common problems. Let us share experiences, and combine legislative approaches in these areas. More so than ever, there is the need for partnership, greater cooperation, collaboration and support."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Related Articles

Buhari lauds African parliamentarians for promoting democracy, human rights
Buhari in first public meeting with Saraki since Senate President dumped APC for PDP
Senate adjourns plenary to attend APU conference
Here's all you need to know about Ekweremadu's 'assassination' claim
Saraki reshuffles 4 committee chairmen
NEC, FAAC approve use of $1.05bn NLNG dividends for subsidy
Senate urges thorough probe of alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
Senate in rowdy session over call to probe Special Intervention Fund
APC diverting SIP funds for Buhari’s re-election, says PDP Senator

Local

Fed govt investigates Dana for bad behaviour
Abuja new terminal to be inaugurated in 5 weeks – Minister
5 quick facts about Osun APC governorship candidate, Oyetola
Federal allocation may cease sooner than expected - Oyetola
Buhari: WAEC lists 6 things you need to get before you can be given an attestation of result
Buhari lauds African parliamentarians for promoting democracy, human rights
Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over alleged N33bn embezzlement
Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over alleged N33bn embezzlement
X
Advertisement